When news of MF DOOM's tragic death hit everyone on New Year's Eve, the global hip-hop community mourned the loss of one of the world's greatest MCs. One group particularly impacted by the announcement was the graffiti community. As hardcore MF DOOM fans know, The Metal Faced Terrorist was an avid graffiti bomber himself. Daniel Dumile's bubble-lettered logo was not just something he slapped onto album covers and merch. He actually painted it on walls and repped the CM crew, which is still being held down today by writers like Niceo. Graffiti was even how DOOM came up with the name of his first rap group, KMD.

"I was actually walking down the street and looking at graffiti. Actually, we were trying to start a graffiti crew at the time and that’s how the name KMD got started," the late MF DOOM told writer David Ma. "So our first thing was to pick some letters that sounded good together. Then we picked what each individual letters stood for. That’s how KMD came about."

To celebrate MF DOOM's life, many writers hit the streets to paint tribute murals and graffiti dedicated to Viktor Vaughn. From highway walls in Brooklyn to subway trains in Amsterdam, we rounded up some of the best MF DOOM graffiti tributes painted within the past couple days. Rest in Power to rap's greatest supervillain.