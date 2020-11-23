Looking to buy thoughtful holiday gifts that also protect our planet this season? In a year like 2020, every detail from where we shop to the gifts we buy and the way we package them matters. Luckily, this season, Levi’s® is offering eco-friendly clothing essentials that remind us that true style and superior construction never go out of fashion. Timeless gifts of quality are often the best options for those we hold close. From long-lasting outerwear to classic jeans, Levi’s® provides you with a variety of options to give better this holiday season. So take a look at our favorite Levi’s® gift items and start shopping!
Woodside Utility Parka
PRICE: $198
This water-resistant parka is a fall/winter staple that makes a perfectly practical gift, guaranteeing protection from all the seasonal elements. In a classic jet black shade, this durable parka is made to outlast seasonal trends with a sustainable composition of recycled polyester and Thermore.
Lined Trucker Jacket
PRICE: $118
We all wanna give gifts that endure, amirite? Well, this rugged, well-made trucker jacket comes in three staple colors men love, while also featuring a warm tartan lining, which makes it perfect for creating versatile looks that will stand the test of time. Even better, this jacket is made using Levi’s® Water<Less® techniques which reduce the use of water in the garment manufacturing process, making it an eco-conscious gift you can feel good about giving.
512™ Slim Taper Fit Men’s Jeans
PRICE: $70
The cut of Levi’s® bestselling 512™ jeans makes them the perfect sub-$100 gift for men who want denim that they can dress up or down. These slim, tapered jeans are a lifetime essential that will always create a clean look for men, whether their fits have a streetwear feel or a business casual approach.
Corduroy Hat
PRICE: $25
Depending on the size of the stocking, this is another gift that keeps on giving. Upgraded work caps are an everyday style staple in casual menswear. On this hat, standout details like corduroy fabric and an earthy, pale brown colorway make for a unique gifting option. All said, this topper is a great gift that costs less $50 while promising a lifetime of seasonless durability.
Sherpa Trucker Jacket
PRICE: $98
A high-quality sherpa-lined trucker is a top tier gift. This 100% cotton jacket features welt side pockets and a quilted lining within the sleeves. It also comes in Big & Tall sizes for men. We recommend ordering one online early and picking it up in-store to cut down on carbon emissions during shipping and on unnecessary boxing and packing waste.
Jackson Worker Overshirt
PRICE: $80
This checkered overshirt is a classic fail-proof winter essential. The double pocket feature on this style makes it more utilitarian and modern. Made to last using Levi’s® Water<Less® technique, this overshirt is the perfect top or mid layer for holiday fits to wear this season and for many years to follow.
Relaxed Graphic Pullover
PRICE: $70
Every guy loves a good hoodie. We rock 'em under our overcoats, under jackets to the local corner store, and even around the house. With that kind of versatility and a price under $100, this French Terry graphic hoodie is among the best long-wearing items you could gift to a man of any age.
L Pack 2.0
PRICE: $65
Meet the perfect 24-hour day bag. This sleek recycled polyester bag is exceptional, boasting key features like an interior sleeve for laptops and two expandable water bottle pockets. Gift this to your hiker friend or a brother who’s into athleisure aesthetics. Trust us, they’ll carry it around forever.
Big and Tall XX Chino Standard Taper Fit Pants
PRICE: $70
Finding sustainable gifts with “big and tall” measurements can be difficult. But Levi’s® has got you covered! Ranging in waist sizes from 32”-58” and lengths up to 38”, this sturdy chino is made using Levi’s® Water<Less® technique, which makes it the perfect planet-pleasing gift for men in your life.
Two Horse Graphic Tee Shirt
PRICE: $25
This graphic tee has the vintage feel men are drawn to when choosing a base layer. You see, many men have reservations when considering colors and prints, which is why this affordable, minimalist heather gray tee with a clean Levi’s® graphic will never end up as a return—we promise.
Stay Loose Fillmore Vest
PRICE: $148
A colorblocked construction makes this warm vest look cool. And with an oversized fit, a sustainably-produced polyester shell, and two extra-large flap pockets, this vest is fashion forward, good for the planet, and functional. It's truly the perfect gift for the cold winter ahead.
Reusable Reversible Printed Face Masks
PRICE: $15
Need stocking stuffers? This sustainable three-pack of printed masks is under $20, double-layered, and 100% cotton. But that’s not the whole story. When Levi’s® released these masks they paired the drop with a $75,000 donation to Doctors Without Borders, which means buying a pack helps support getting PPE to medical professionals and others who need it.
And for a safe and seamless shopping experience, check out the brand’s new retail services such as: buy online and pick-up in store or curbside, shop by appointment, or same-day delivery.