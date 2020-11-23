Looking to buy thoughtful holiday gifts that also protect our planet this season? In a year like 2020, every detail from where we shop to the gifts we buy and the way we package them matters. Luckily, this season, Levi’s® is offering eco-friendly clothing essentials that remind us that true style and superior construction never go out of fashion. Timeless gifts of quality are often the best options for those we hold close. From long-lasting outerwear to classic jeans, Levi’s® provides you with a variety of options to give better this holiday season. So take a look at our favorite Levi’s® gift items and start shopping!