Demetrius Simms
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Skincare Essentials for Holiday Connections
From natural beard oils and face washes to moisturizers and balms, Bulldog Skincare offers a wide range of grooming essentials for holiday gifting.
Give Better in 2020 With These 12 Gifts from Levi's
These LEVI'S gifts are durable and good for the planet.
Bottega Veneta Explores Identity and Our Relationship to Clothing in a Powerful Short Film
Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee and Tyrone Lebon work with a cast of stars on new short film examining fashion and selfhood.
Check Out These Selfie-Worthy Fall Items from H&M
H&M has your fall fits covered with easy-wearing, casual looks.
The Ralph Lauren Polo Watch Collection Introduces Four Luxury Models for Fall
Ralph Lauren releases four-new luxury Polo watches with Swiss-made movements.