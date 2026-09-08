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Demetrius Simms

Joined September 2020 | 5 posts
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Bulldog Skincare Holiday Lead

Skincare Essentials for Holiday Connections

From natural beard oils and face washes to moisturizers and balms, Bulldog Skincare offers a wide range of grooming essentials for holiday gifting.

Demetrius Simms2109 days ago
Levi's Holiday

Give Better in 2020 With These 12 Gifts from Levi's

These LEVI'S gifts are durable and good for the planet.

Demetrius Simms2124 days ago
Bottega Veneta Men Michael Clark

Bottega Veneta Explores Identity and Our Relationship to Clothing in a Powerful Short Film

Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee and Tyrone Lebon work with a cast of stars on new short film examining fashion and selfhood.

Demetrius Simms2164 days ago
H&M

Check Out These Selfie-Worthy Fall Items from H&M

H&M has your fall fits covered with easy-wearing, casual looks.

Demetrius Simms2166 days ago
Ralph Lauren Polo Watch

The Ralph Lauren Polo Watch Collection Introduces Four Luxury Models for Fall

Ralph Lauren releases four-new luxury Polo watches with Swiss-made movements.

Demetrius Simms2180 days ago
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