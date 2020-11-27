If you’re looking to keep your drip fresh while supporting communities who have long been at the forefront of fashion innovation, look no further than your friendly neighbourhood BIPOC designers. Across the country, Black, Indigenous, and other people of colour have been making moves and offering gorgeous design perspectives in streetwear, athleisure, and your casual everyday wardrobe. Now, with parts of Canada in COVID-19 lockdown and small businesses closed for in-store shopping, they need our support more than ever. If you don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered: here are 23 BIPOC-owned Canadian fashion brands to shop from this holiday season.