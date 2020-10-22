The Moncler and Rick Owens collaborative story continues this week with the launch of a new collection.

As Owens—who celebrated the new collection with a unique experience in Milan involving a self-designed custom tour bus with life partner and fellow creative Michèle Lamy—explained, the central narrative thread in this latest assortment was spun from his interpretations of the Moncler brand.

"Insulation, protection, and momentum are my impressions of what Moncler stands for, and applying my aesthetic to an insulated traveling bubble was my answer to the collaborative challenge," Owens said.

The collection features nylon bermuda shorts, long-sleeve printed t-shirts, down jackets, down vests, snow boots, and more.

Below, peep a selection of lookbook shots and official product images. The full collection is available to shop here.

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

Image via Moncler x Rick Owens

The collection is complemented by a series of Zoom-conducted conversations hosted by Lamy. Kaleidoscope magazine's Alessio Ascari, D'O restaurant owner Davide Oldani, Venice Calls co-founder Vittorio Da Mosta, and art producer Paolo Rosso all participated in the discussions which saw Lamy crafting a uniquely art-forward conversational experience from inside the aforementioned bus.