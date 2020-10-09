Mere days after confirming its impending arrival, A Bathing Ape and October's Very Own has inundated prospective buyers with a massive drop of official product shots from the two brands' inaugural collab collection.

The collection features both brands' equally iconic logos presented across a number of covetables including phone cases, face masks, t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Also on the non-apparel side of things, Drake fans can expect keychains and camp-designed vinyl tape.

Earlier this week, BAPE stepped into the wave of rumors by confirming that an OVO collab was indeed imminent. Shortly after, Drake himself teased the collab on Instagram. And back in August, fans were confident that something was afoot when Hypebeast reported on a collection tease featured in a Japanese magazine spread.

The collection, dubbed OVO x BAPE FW2020, will be available globally from Oct. 10 via the OVO site, OVO flagships and boutiques, the BAPE site, and select BAPE stores.

Below, get a closer look at the collection via a curated selection of official product shots:

For more info, peep the site.