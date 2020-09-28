Japanese outdoor experts Snow Peak has just unveiled its new range for Autumn / Winter 2020, unveiling a host of refined silhouettes inspired by workwear and traditional Japanese design.

Arriving in understated, neutral colourways to mark the change of seasons, the collection combines comfortable knits and clean technical fabrics that offer versatility and wear-ability for both the great outdoors and cozy days at home.

Snow Peak never hold back when it comes to delivering sturdy technical details with their pieces, with the new Takibi Denim set – comprised of a jacket, vest, apron and pants – featuring the durable fire-resistance of an acrylic, fireproof material called Kanecaron.

Snow Peak also introduce the Outdoor Kimono Pe Serge as part of the collection, with the traditional Japanese item updated with durable and water repellent polyester material primed for drizzly camping trips and outdoor expeditions.

Take a look through Snow Peak’ AW20 collection in the lookbook below, and cop the collection now from the Snow Peak web store.