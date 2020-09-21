Yesterday, Paria Farzaneh became the first collaborator to put her own spin on Converse's Pro Leather X2 silhouette, which officially debuted during her London Fashion Week SS21 Men's presentation, titled Number 6.

The Pro Leather—a Converse basketball classic, which got a contemporary style and fit upgrade in 2019—recently received an experimental twist through the debut of the Pro Leather X2 silo.

The Pro Leather X2 fuses Converse's sport and utility heritage, featuring an elevated, exaggerated outsole and technical aesthetic upgrades that have been crafted with a duality that enables fresh materialisations and reworkings.

Similar to how Converse has reinvented itself over the years, Farzaneh has now applied her own signature nuances, colours and materials from her eponymous label to the Pro Leather X2. The shoe features a traditional Iranian pattern on the upper that references Farzaneh's heritage, while premium off white leather runs along the lower half of the upper.

Further bespoke detailing can be seen in the studded metal D-ring eyelets and Paria Farzaneh-branded mesh tongue. Converse's Pro Star logo is also split between the two textiles on the upper to enhance the attention to detail of the new shoe.

The unisex Converse x Paria Farzaneh Pro Leather X2 shoe will launch November 2020. Keep it locked for more information regarding the release, and get a closer look at them in action at her SS21 showcase below.

<em></em>