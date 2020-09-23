London-based workshop Greater Goods have linked up with Canadian outerwear experts Arcteryx for a new run of discarded outerwear pieces as part of their new Artist Series initiative.

Jaimus Tailor, who runs the remaking and reworking workshop in North London, produced a range of limited-edition upcycled pieces for the collection, with each design reconstructed from damaged and out-of-warranty Arcteryx product. The results are amazing, with each piece assembled given completely unique designs to promote sustainability through functional and covetable offerings.

Speaking about the collection and his work, Tailor said: "I gravitate towards creating physical products because you start with a piece of wood and end with a chair. You start with a broken jacket and end with a bag that's going to be used every day."

Featuring re-worked weatherproof coats and bags, the collection has been created to support rising bird-watching group Flock Together, who are combating the underrepresentation of people of colour in the nature field, both in London and across the world.

The collection and will be available at the Arcteryx Piccadilly store from October 3. Take a closer look at the pieces below and get more information on the drop, here.