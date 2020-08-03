Stüssy has partnered with Birkenstock to put its twist on one of the footwear company's classic models.

Stüssy and Birkenstock announced their partnership on Monday revealing that Stüssy has designed a pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs. The clogs will come in two colorways: bone and anthracite with Birkenstock's signature anatomically designed footbed, and dark brown suede lining.

The Stüssy logo is debossed on the outside upper, slip-on, and slide away. The clogs will also feature the Stüssy eight ball and crown. The collaboration is set to drop on Aug. 7 for $188. They will be available at select stores as well as online at stussy.com and 1774.com.