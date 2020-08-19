Whether you're heading back to classes this Fall or attending school via Zoom, you don't want to get caught wearing some wack fits when you pull up to school this semester. Thankfully, a ton of brands this week have dropped some great products to keep you fresh during back-to-school season. Supreme will release the first products from its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, Eric Emanuel is collaborating with Bape on three exclusive pairs of mesh shorts, and Brain Dead has just released its Pre-Fall 2020 collection.

Check out details on how to cop these releases, and others from OVO, Undercover, Aries, and more, below.

Supreme Fall/Winter 2020

Release Date: Aug. 20

Where to Buy It: supremenewyork.com

Price: TBD

The first drop from Supreme's Fall/Winter 2020 collection will arrive this Thursday. Items speculated to drop tomorrow include Futura logo, Pharoah Sanders, and "Verify" T-shirts. Accessories like Bicycle playing cards, a portable projector, and name badge stickers are also expected to releases. Take a full look at Supreme Fall/Winter 2020 lookbook here and check out Complex's takeaways from the brand's latest season.

Eric Emanuel x Bape

Release Date: Aug. 22

Where to Buy It: A BATHING APE® locations and on US.BAPE.COM.

Price: $149

Eric Emanuel has collaborated with A Bathing Ape for special pairs of his highly coveted mesh basketball shorts. The shorts will arrive in Bape's iconic Multi Camo, Red Camo, and Tribal Camo colorways.

Brain Dead Pre-Fall 2020

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: wearebraindead.com

Price: $54-$240

Brain Dead has just dropped its Pre-Fall 2020 collection this week. The brand's latest release includes T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, hats, and unique pieces of outerwear. Standouts include a "Waffle Snap" shirt, a "Post Earth Syndrome" fleece jacket, and an "Adapt/Survive" climber shirt. The brand also teased that a second collaboration with The North Face is currently in the works.

Undercover Pillow Cushions

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: store.undercoverism.com

Price: ￥35,640 ($337.61)

Undercover has just released pillow cushions to keep your home looking fresh during quarantine. The brand's cushions feature iconic Undercover motifs such as the MAD Bear and the Gilapple.

OVO x Dsquared2

Release Date: Available Now for Pre-Order

Where to Buy It: octobersveryown.com

Price: $145-$900

October's Very Own and Dsquared2 are teaming up again for an exclusive collaboration. The Canadian powerhouses have released a collection that includes beanies, caps, T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, jeans, bombers, nylon windbreakers, denim jackets, and shorts. Since it's Dsquared2, there are double OVO owls on all the pieces in this collection.

Stüssy x Birkenstock

Release Date: Aug. 21

Where to Buy It: stussy.com, birkenstock.com, and other select retailers.

Price: $188

Stüssy has collaborated with the iconic German footwear brand Birkenstock on the Boston clog silhouette. It boasts corduroy debossed suede in two colorways, bone and anthracite.

Aries Fall/Winter 2020

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: ariesarise.com

Price: £15-£685 (app. $20-$904)

Aries has released its Fall/Winter 2020 collection. T-shirts, hoodies, quarter-zip knit sweaters, and leather bags by the London-based streetwear brand are now available online. Standouts from the brand's newest season include the "Meandros" rugby shirt and the "Krusty" oversized fleece jacket.

Greg Lauren Fall/Winter 2020

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: greglauren.com

Price: $1,052-$2,750

Greg Lauren's Fall/Winter 2020 collection introduces the first pieces from his responsible fashion initiative dubbed "GL Scraps." Lauren's GL Scraps program takes unused scraps of fabric that would typically be thrown out to create unique yardage. The scraps were taken from deadstock and vintage fabrics from army tents, denim apparel, painter pants, flannel shirts and more. The collection includes work jackets, flight jackets, hoodies, wide-leg pants, and shorts.

EDIT+

Release Date: Aug. 18

Where to Buy It: editplusmall.com

Price: $79-$499

EDIT+ is a new brand created by the Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of The North Face Korea, Jean Sung. The idea behind EDIT+ is to create clothes that are stylish and affordable but also functional in various climates. Each EDIT+ piece allows the wearer to alter the garment to fit changing weathers and climate. Detachable hoods, coat extensions, and removable sleeves are the technical features that define each. Additionally, EDIT+ pieces are made with locally sourced recycled fabrics and upcycled materials. Standouts from the brands' debut collection include the "Day+" coat and the brand's customizable fleece jacket.