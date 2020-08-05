Now that August has arrived, many of our favorite brands are beginning to roll out the first releases from their Fall 2020 collections. Palace Skateboards is dropping its first product from Fall 2020 this week. Off-White has just released a charitable capsule collection that raises funds to prevent gun violence in Chicago. Joe Freshgoods is teaming up with the MCA Chicago for an exclusive line of merch and Public School NY is collaborating with the Gordon Parks Foundation for a charitable run of T-shirts.

Find out all the details about these releases, and others from brands like Children of the Discordance, Brain Dead, Noon Goons, and more, below.

Palace Fall 2020

Release Date: Aug. 7

Where to Buy It: shop.palaceskateboards.com

Price: TBD

Palace Skateboards will release its newest season this week. The British skateboard brand's Fall 2020 collection includes hoodies, T-shirts, hats, knit sweaters, Gore-Tex jackets, and much more. Standouts include functional utility jackets such as the "Ballistic Jacket" and more leather jackets from the brand's ongoing collaboration with Avirex.

Noon Goons Fall 2020

Release Date: Aug. 6

Where to Buy It: noongoons.com

Price: TBD

Noon Goons' first releases from its Fall 2020 collection will be available this Thursday. The collection features garments like faux leather jackets, loose-fitting pants, jacquard T-shirts with leopard print, tartan plaid, houndstooth, and striped patterns. A large assortment of graphic T-shirts and long sleeves will also be available.

Off-White 'I Support Young Black Businesses' Collection

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: off---white.com

Price: $220-$440

Off-White officially launched its first round of quarterly fundraising initiatives with the “I Support Young Black Businesses” capsule collection. The T-shirt originally appeared on the tap dancer Cartier Williams during Off-White's runway show this January. All proceeds will go to directly to Chicago CRED—Create Real Economic Destiny—an organization that is focused on reducing gun violence in Chicago.

Bape x Clarks

Release Date: Aug. 8

Where to Buy It: Bape stores, us.bape.com, and other select retailers

Price: TBD

Bape is collaborating with heritage British footwear company Clarks on two iconic pairs of boots. The Clarks x Bape Wallabees featur an extra-light outsole with a unique “shark tooth” tread and Bape camo suede vamps. The Clarks x Bape Desert Boot features laser engraved artwork of Bape's most iconic motifs. For those looking for accessories to compliment the shoes, Bape will also release a watch with Swatch on the same day.

Joe Freshgoods x MCA Chicago

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: mcachicagostore.org

Price: $20-$100

Following the release of merch by Virgil Abloh, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago is now collaborating with another revered designer from Chicago for an exclusive capsule. Joe Freshgoods has just released T-shirts, hoodies, puzzles, and posters for the museum. According to Joe Freshgoods, "This whole collection is based off 12-year-old Joe being happy that I still remain myself, in having to grow up and be an adult.”

Public School NY x The Gordon Parks Foundation

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: publicschoolnyc.com

Price: $75

Public School will release a limited edition T-shirt capsule collection to raise funds for The Gordon Parks Arts and Social Justice Fund. Made in collaboration with the Gordon Parks Foundation, the "We Need Leaders" collection consists of three unisex T-shirt designs that feature screen-printed images by Gordon Parks, one of the greatest Black photojournalists. The T-shirts include some of his most famous images such as a self-portrait, a rarely seen photograph of Malcolm X, and a photo of Black Panther activists. One other T-shirt will feature Parks’ own words, taken from a 1968 Life magazine story about a Harlem family: “What I want, what I am, what you force me to be is what you are.”

5 Moncler Craig Green

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: store.moncler.com

Price: $597-$2,076

Craig Green is the latest designer to be featured as part of Moncler's ongoing Genius project. This season, Green worked solely with micro ripstop nylon, a super-lightweight but sturdy piece of fabric. Green's pieces for Moncler feature transparent jackets in bright pink, green, light blue, yellow, and red colorways. Sneakers and hoodies are also available.

Children of the Discordance Fall 2020

Release Date: Aug. 7

Where to Buy It: ginza.doverstreetmarket.com

Price: TBD

Children of the Discordance has unveiled another exclusive collection for Dover Street Market Ginza. It features patchwork anoraks, long sleeves, short sleeve shirts, shorts, bucket hats, and camp caps constructed out of vintage scarves. Read more about Children of The Discordance in Complex's "Best Emerging Fashion Brands" feature.

Brain Dead x Prince

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: wearebraindead.com

Price: $18-$250

Brain Dead has collaborated with heritage tennis brand Prince. The collaboration is primarily inspired by the popularity of the sport during the '80s and '90s. It features T-shirts, skirts, shorts, track jackets, hats, and more. Prince tennis rackets and tennis balls are also available.

40s & Shorties x Akila Eyewear

Release Date: Aug. 6

Where to Buy It: 40sandshorties.com and Akila.la

Price: $110

40s & Shorties will release an exclusive collaboration with rising Los Angeles-based sunglasses brand Akila. The frames were recently seen in Tyga's music videos for "Vacation" and "Ibiza." The glasses come in tortoise, black, and volt/neon yellow colorways.