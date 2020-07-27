Marking a first for the company known for its constant slate of ubiquitous home furnishings, IKEA has announced the launch later this week of its inaugural merchandise collection.

The EFTERTRÄDA Collection marks a "close partnership" between IKEA of Sweden and IKEA Japan. Per a press release, the collection is "both inspired by and made for" the people of Tokyo. The name, EFTERTRÄDA, is Swedish for "successor" and is intended to signal the brand's aim of making a notable impression with its first such project after seeing years of success in more furniture-centered productions.

The collection boasts a t-shirt, a hoodie, an umbrella, two bath towels, two water bottles, a tote bag, and more to be announced soon. Starting July 31 and running through Aug. 6, the collection will be available exclusively via IKEA Harajuku.

Below, see the initial images released of the collection. The barcode seen on the t-shirt and elsewhere is a reference to the brand's BILLY bookcase, its best-selling piece. And while the collection is currently being set up to launch as an IKEA Harajuku exclusive, Time Out notes that the collection "should" later be made available globally. A digital lookbook is also forthcoming.

For more info, consult IKEA directly.

Image via IKEA

Image via IKEA

Image via IKEA

Image via IKEA

Image via IKEA

Image via IKEA