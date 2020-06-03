Every Wednesday afternoon, Complex Style usually publishes a post that highlights a series of new items releasing from our favorite brands. It is a list meant to help streetwear and fashion fans decide how to spend their money or update their closet with the latest drops. But in the wake up of the ongoing protests around the country surrounding racial injustice and the senseless killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other black men and women, we feel that this is not the time to ask our readers to spend hundreds of dollars on something that feels rather trivial. There are much more important things happening around us that we need to give attention to.

Many brands have decided to do more than simply post a message to their social media profile. Some have donated directly to the cause, while others have released special products to source funding. Check out some of the brands using their platform to aid the cause below.

If you would rather simply donate directly, we encourage everyone to use their "new clothes" budgets to support one of the various bail funds and organizations across the country that are aiding the front lines during this time. A list of these initiatives can be found here.

Freshjive

Freshjive has reissued its "Black Is Not a Crime" graphic T-shirt. All proceeds are being donated to the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), a nonprofit committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, to challenge racial and economic justice, and to protect basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.

Andrew

This Miami skate brand has decided to promote a message we should all easily be able to get behind. Short. Sweet. To the point. "Fuck Racism." All proceeds will be donated to the (F)empower Community Bond Fund.

Brain Dead

Brain Dead has teamed up with Blood Orange's Devonté Hynes to release a special graphic T-shirt. Proceeds will be split between the Movement 4 Black Lives (M4BL) and LGBTQ Fund. "If You Love Black Culture, Protect Black Lives."

Advisory Board Crystals

Advisory Board Crystals has released this graphic T-shirt in three colorways. Each color will see proceeds donated to one of three causes: Campaign Zero (black), Reclaim the Block (white), or the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (grey). Each shows side-by-side images of Minnesota, one of its outdoor scenery and the other of the city of Minneapolis during protest along with the phrase "Such a pretty planet, such an ugly world," as well as a glittered overlay of a broken apart United States. The back reads, "how much time do you want for your progress?"

Denim Tears

Tremaine Emory has released a graphic T-shirt of his own. The front features a photo from the 1992 LA Riots of a man with a peace sign on his shirt in front of a blazing fire. A quote from James Baldwin appears printed across the back. All proceeds are being donated to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, which provides multiple resources to empower black and brown communities.

Chinatown Market

Chinatown Market's "Fuck Racism" T-shirt has already raised roughly $30,000 that will be split equally between George Floyd's Memorial Fund, National Bail Fund Network, and Black Lives Matter Movement Fund.

One of These Days

Matt McCormick's One of These Days has reissued its Peaceful Revolution long sleeve T-shirt with all proceeds being donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Euphoric Supply

Instagram creator Euphoric Supply is selling T-shirts bearing an original sketch, a simple "fuck you" to racism, hatred, police brutality, and injustice. 100 percent of profits are being donated to the ACLU of Minnesota.

Checks N Balances

Checks N Balances is currently selling two T-shirts with all proceeds being donated to the National Bail Out and Black Lives Matter. One design is a tribute to George Floyd and displays his face above the words "I Can't Breathe." The other displays a photo of the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct ablaze and promotes the message of peace and equality "By Any Means Necessary."

Mota

This New York-based brand has created a special T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Estate of George Floyd. The front reads, "Don't Trust the Government," while "In memory and support of George Floyd" has bee printed across the back right shoulder.

Kito

Kito's design sees a raised black fist surrounded by the phrase, "Justice For All." All proceeds are being donated to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

Glass Ceilings x Dynami

Glass Ceilings has collaborated on the "Enough Is Enough" T-shirt, a message to promote peace and abolish killer cops. Proceeds are being donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Do Not Disturb

Atlanta-based brand Do Not Disturb is currently selling hoodies, T-shirts, and face masks in an array of colorways to support the Black Lives Matter movement and honor the tragic death of George Floyd. All proceeds from the sales of this collection are being donated to the Atlanta Solidarity Fund and Buy Black ATL.

Canal

Canal, a New York City skate brand, has created a new logo T-shirt that shows its name written in the same font famously linked to Boyz n the Hood. "No Justice. No Peace" is written across the back. All proceeds are being donated to Campaign Zero, a police reform program started by Black Lives Matter activists in 2015.

Much More

Rick Dove's Much More will be releasing a T-shirt this Friday inspired by former Black Panther activist Assata Shakur. 60 percent of the proceeds will be split between the Black Visions Collective and Brotherhood Crusade.

Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs recently released a collaborative project with producer The Alchemist entitled Alfredo. This piece of merch celebrating its release displays a lyric from the track "Scottie Beam" that reads, "My execution might be televised." All proceeds from sales of this design will be split between the families of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor. It can be purchased here.

Simplistic.US

This Philadelphia-based brand is currently selling $10 prints and $25 T-shirts bearing the statement, "Leave Us Alone." Proceeds are being donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and Philly Bailout Fund.