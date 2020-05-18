In an effort to raise awareness for the plight of bees, whose importance in the infrastructure of our planet simply can't be overstated, Takashi Murakami has joined up with PANGAIA for a new collection launching this week.

The collection features an exclusive bee character designed by Murakami and is utilized across multiple colorways of t-shirts and hoodies.

"The UN considers bees to be the most important species," a PANGAIA rep said of the bees-supporting collab on Monday. "They pollinate 75 percent of the world's food crops. Bees feed the world and are key to conserving biodiversity. Today, we introduce 'Bee the Change' fund, powered by [Milkywire], to protect and preserve vulnerable and endangered bee species across the world."

The collection launches on May 20. Below, see images of the pieces via Hypebeast:

Last week, Takashi Murakami announced a new Uniqlo collab collection with Billie Eilish.