Remember the appeal of buying and trading cards when you were a kid? There was nothing as special as opening a pack and finding a name, someone you knew would make your friends go nuts.

Today’s generation of fans might find that same magic through a new vehicle—owning highlights. Say it with me: Digital...crypto...highlights.

The surging new platform is known as NBA Top Shot. It hails itself as a “revolutionary new experience in which jaw-dropping plays and unforgettable highlights become collectibles that you can own forever.”

If you’re confused, don’t sweat it—while it might sound complicated at first blush, it’s really not. Below is everything you need to know about NBA Top Shot.

FeaturesLists