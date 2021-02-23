Remember the appeal of buying and trading cards when you were a kid? There was nothing as special as opening a pack and finding a name, someone you knew would make your friends go nuts.

Today’s generation of fans might find that same magic through a new vehicle—owning highlights. Say it with me: Digital...crypto...highlights.

The surging new platform is known as NBA Top Shot. It hails itself as a “revolutionary new experience in which jaw-dropping plays and unforgettable highlights become collectibles that you can own forever.”

NBA Top Shot Family - thank you to the best community in the world. We appreciate your support during beta, and are excited to have you with us for the long haul 🚀 Happy collecting 😎 pic.twitter.com/e0LC4vnHEx — NBA Top Shot (@nba_topshot) February 23, 2021

If you’re confused, don’t sweat it—while it might sound complicated at first blush, it’s really not. Below is everything you need to know about NBA Top Shot.