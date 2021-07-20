President Joe Biden welcomed the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday, and Tom Brady had plenty of jokes to spare during his time there.

The star quarterback made a speech during a ceremony on the South Lawn, where he joked about Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 election results were fraudulent.

“Not a lot of people think that we could have won,” Brady joked. “And in fact about 40 percent of people still don’t think we won.”



“I understand that,” a laughing Biden responded.

Brady also joked that he earned the nickname “Sleepy Tom” after he seemingly forgot what down it was during a game last year. “We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was,” he said. “I lost track of one down in 21 years, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why would they do that to me?”

Biden later noted that Brady and Bruce Arians are the oldest quarterback and head coach duo for a Super Bowl-winning team. “As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountaintop," said Biden, who is the oldest person to ever be elected President in the United States.

Brady’s visit to the White House is his first since 2005, as he opted to skip a visit with the Patriots while Trump was in office. He also skipped the White House when Obama was in office. It’s also the first time a Super Bowl Champion team has visited the White House since 2017.