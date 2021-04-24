Exactly two months after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle rollover car crash, Tiger Woods appears to be on the road to recovery.

Woods took to Instagram Friday to share his first health update since the Feb. 23 accident.

“My course is coming along faster than I am,” the 43-year-old golfer wrote alongside a picture showing him grinning in a pair of crutches beside his dog. “But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

The photo is the first Woods has posted since sustaining a number of injuries from a single-car crash in California in February. Woods was knocked unconscious in the accident and suffered open fractures to his tibia and fibula that required a rod to be inserted, and additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle that were stabilized with screws and pins.

Woods spent several weeks in the hospital following the incident, but is currently recovering at home while doing rehab.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” he wrote in a statement released on his social media accounts last month. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Before the car crash, Woods was already rehabbing from a microdiscectomy surgery in December, his fifth back surgery in the past seven years.