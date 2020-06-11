If you’re on Complex Sports, you’re likely a sports fiend. You rise in the morning ravenous for content. Feed me, you say to the sports cosmos. Your voracious appetite can’t be satiated simply by watching games. Besides, as we’ve all discovered during coronavirus, the world of fandom goes way beyond live competition.

So to appease your cravings, you watch sports talk shows, movies, YouTube videos, and documentaries. You read articles and maybe even books (shout out to the O.G.s still holding it down). And you probably listen to content, too.

Podcasting has boomed in the past five years. Seemingly everyone has a show nowadays. ‘Podcaster’ is a real job title -- and there’s real money in the business.

The Complex Squad has developed our own repertoire of programs, and it goes without saying that we think Load Management is one of the best sports podcasts (check out our most recent episode with NBA breaking news gawd Shams Charania).

With so many options in the sports podcasting world, here's a guide for your listening pleasure.

Pardon My Take

Host(s): “Big Cat,” “PFT Commenter”

Primary sport(s): Football, basketball

Frequency: 2-3 times per week

Average length: 1.5 hours

PMT is equal parts sports analysis and comedy. Big Cat and PFT Commenter are a dynamic team, with their unique sense of humor and ability to connect with guests. They’re able to get pro athletes to open up and show different sides of self, which is refreshing and rarely seen in the space by guys who didn't actually play professional sports.

The topics can sometimes go pretty left, so maybe not the one to share with your mom or young child, but it will surely make you laugh more than any other on the list.

All the Smoke

Host(s): Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes

Primary Sport(s): Basketball

Frequency: 2 times a week

Average Length: 1 hour

This has quickly become one of the best sports podcasts on the market. Nobody brings realer and more authentic conversation than Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. They're both excellent interviewers and are able to get their guests to open in in ways you don't usually see from athletes. Though they're just getting started, they've already had Lil Wayne, the late Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Steve Nash, and more on the show. It's really a must-listen.

The Bill Simmons Podcast

Host(s): Bill Simmons

Primary sport(s): Basketball, football

Frequency: 2-3 times per week

Average length: 2 hours

Of course, Simmons has to be mentioned. This is the most popular sports podcast with good reason. He has one of the most interesting personalities -- fueled by his fascination with sports history and pop culture -- and is one of the best interviewers in all of the podcasting game.

The Ringer czar brings on big names like Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant in addition to lovable regulars like Joe House and Cousin Sal. You’ll feel entertained, informed, and inspired to be a better fan. The Sports Guy occasionally veers into other territory, but this pod is mostly centered on the NBA and NFL.

The Lowe Post

Host(s): Zach Lowe

Primary sport(s): Basketball

Frequency: 2 times per week

Average length: 1 hour

This is a podcast for the obsessed NBA fan. Zach Lowe is a former courts reporter who now sleuths the NBA and knows the league as well as anyone. His knowledge of the game -- down to the weirdest quirks, like cap dynamics four years in the future -- is supplemented by his likable demeanor. Doesn’t Zach Lowe just seem like a guy you’d want to have a drink with? His career ascended with Grantland, and he’s only gotten better since becoming a featured personality with the Worldwide Leader.

Lowe has strong connections in the league, so he’s able to bring on a compelling mix of coaches, media, and current and former players. Recent guests include Bradley Beal, Daryl Morey, and Metta World Peace.

RapSheet and Friends

Host(s): Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero

Primary sport(s): Football

Frequency: 1 time per week

Average length: 1 hour

If you’re an NFL junkie, this is the show for you. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is as plugged in as any journalist on the planet -- well, maybe except for the GOAT Adam Schefter -- and the podcast also benefits from the insights of co-hosts Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

This show offers an immersive education on all things in today’s NFL. You’ll discover the news as it unfolds, giving you a unique ability to follow emerging narratives and know things before anyone else, and also find high-level analysis. The league’s biggest movers and shakers routinely visit RapSheet and Friends, too.

The Pat McAfee Show 2.0

Host(s): Pat McAfee

Primary sport(s): Football

Frequency: 5 times per week

Average length: 2 hours

Much like PMT, the Pat McAfee Show 2.0 combines sports with comedy. McAfee was an All-Pro NFL punter with the Colts, yet he’s even better in media. This guy could talk about anything and make it interesting.

McAfee has stories and connections for days from his playing career, yet he doesn’t carry himself with a highfalutin complex. He comes off like a hilarious everyday Joe, like the funniest guy in your barbershop. Given his unique perspective and lack of filter, McAfee produces some of the most memorable content in sports today. He’s also creating his own lane in the media biz, which is cool to see. Shoot your shot, Pat!

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Host(s): Dan Le Batard, Stugotz

Primary sport(s): Football, baseball, basketball

Frequency: 5 times per week

Average length: 1.5 hours

Few longtime sports personalities are as good at keeping things fresh as Le Batard. Broadcasting from the Clevelander Hotel on Miami Beach, Dan and his team -- spearheaded, of course, by the never-dull Stugotz -- dissect all things sports-related. The banter is at times critical and comedic, thought-provoking and belly-laugh-inducing.

If you’re a regular listener, you understand all the inside jokes. These guys just feel like your buddies. Plus: their stable of guests is strong, especially the sports journalists on the program.

The Fighter & The Kid

Host(s): Brendan Schaub, Bryan Callen

Primary sport(s): MMA

Frequency: 3 times per week

Average length: 1.5 hours

This may be a surprising choice, but we had to show some love to our UFC fam. Former pro heavyweight Brendan Schaub is one of the funniest former athletes out there, and his co-host is the hilarious comedian and actor Bryan Callen. You’ll find intricate fight analysis here, but you’ll also enjoy the unedited, unfiltered nature of the podcast.

These two pair perfectly together. Schaub and Callen are like the PB&J of sports podcast hosts.

Jalen & Jacoby

Host(s): Jalen Rose, David Jacoby

Primary sport(s): Basketball, Football

Frequency: 5 times per week

Average length: 30 minutes

Though Jalen and Jacoby have blown up since their Grantland days, this show has managed to stay authentic. The Fab Five icon and ESPN producer have a real synergy and know exactly how to give the people what they want. (You’ve got to!)

You might expect to find top-notch NBA talk here, and you’ll certainly get that, but this show has much more to offer. Jalen and Jacoby have been breaking down all things sports and pop culture since 2011. This show can be defined in one word: Fun.

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny

Host(s): Mina Kimes

Primary sport(s): Football, Basketball, Baseball

Frequency: 1-2 times per week

Average length: 1 hour

Few ESPN personalities are as versatile as Mina Kimes. She’s one of the network’s best writers (check out her piece on DeAndre Hopkins), TV personalities, podcasters, and tweeters (that’s a real skill!).

On her podcast, Mina primarily focuses on the NFL. Her guest list mainly includes fellow ESPN-ers. Kimes’ dog, Lenny, is also a vital part of the team -- word to Lenny.

The Men in Blazers

Host(s): Roger Bennett, Michael Davies

Primary sport(s): Soccer

Frequency: 5 times per week

Average length: 45 minutes

Maybe you aren’t a soccer fan. Listen anyway. Trust us: these guys are worth your time.The Men in Blazers dialogue about soccer while, as you’d expect, wearing Blazers, and they’ve developed a cult following. Their mission is to spread love of soccer throughout America, and they’ve had unprecedented success. Since meeting at a wedding in 2006, Roger Bennett and Michael Davies have become a podcasting powerhouse.

Don’t be misled into thinking they only feature soccer-related guests. They've also hosted DeAndre Hopkins, Carmelo Anthony, Vampire Weekend, James Corden, and Will Ferrell, among others.

The JJ Redick Podcast with Tommy Alter

Host(s): JJ Redick, Tommy Alter

Primary sport(s): Basketball

Frequency: 1 time per week

Average length: 1 hour

Despite being one of the most hated college players ever, JJ Redick has become one of the most universally respected NBA players. The 2006 No. 11 overall pick has emerged as a media darling and fan favorite during his career with the Magic, Bucks, Clippers, Sixers, and now Pelicans.

He’s a thoughtful, well-read guy who, naturally, has strong relationships throughout the NBA. Accordingly, he and co-host Tommy Alter are able to feature guests like Jimmy Butler, Lonzo Ball, and Zion Williamson -- and have real conversations about their shared passion and what happens behind the scenes in the NBA. You’ll also find celebs from other worlds, like Hasan Minhaj and Megan Rapinoe.

The Joe Rogan Experience

Host(s): Joe Rogan

Primary sport(s): MMA

Frequency: 5 times per week

Average length: 3 hours

This isn’t exactly a ‘sports podcast,’ but Rogan is proably the biggest name in podcasting. Since his show launched in 2009, the American comedian has racked up nearly 1,500 episodes and has developed a rabid fan base. He recently agreed to an exclusive deal with Spotify reportedly worth $100 million.

In addition to people from pretty much every sphere, Rogan routinely features well-known athletes. Past guests include Mike Tyson, Arian Foster, Lance Armstrong, and Danica Patrick.

The Right Time with Bomani Jones

Host(s): Bomani Jones

Primary sport(s): Football, basketball, college

Frequency: 2-3 times per week

Average length: 45 minutes

Everyone was devastated when High Noon was canceled. There might not be two more intelligent sports media figures than Bomani and Pablo Torre, and the show really was great.

Yet the two are still, of course, producing great content for ESPN. Bomani does some of his best work on his podcast. This show is the place to go for the intersection of sports and social issues. For example, he recently featured civil rights lawyer Carl E. Douglas to discuss the murder of George Floyd. Bomani is a next-level thinker and cultural critic. You’ll be smarter for listening.

The Ryen Russillo Podcast

Host(s): Ryen Russillo

Primary sport(s): Basketball, College Football

Frequency: 2 times per week

Average length: 1 hour

Russillo is a Boston native and friend of Simmons, and he was lured to The Ringer network after leaving ESPN. On his podcast, he talks about pretty much everything in American sports -- including the mainstays, but also college sports, media, hip-hop, cultural issues, and more. This show is more unpredictable than most of the others on this list.

Russillo would have a great show on his own -- his sense of humor is tremendous -- yet The Ryen Russillo Podcast is uplifted by his fascinating guests. For example, he has recently featured MLB insider Jeff Passan and former NFL defensive end Chris Long. The banter is consistently engaging.

Load Management

Host(s): Zach "Chopz" Frydenlund, Adam Caparell

Primary sport(s): NBA, NFL

Frequency: 1 time per week

Average length: 1 hour

How did this get here? Wow, would you look at that, the Complex Sports team included the Complex Sports podcast in their favorite sports podcast list. Listen, yes, we did. Deal with it. We're just trying to get in where we fit in, so give it a shot. The podcast is relatively new, but as of now, we've done episodes with Allen Iverson, Christian Yelich, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Rose, Danny Green, LaVar Ball, and many more. *End shameless plug*