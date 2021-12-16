Well, that didn’t take long. On Thursday’s episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless responded to Kevin Durant’s “I really don’t like u” tweet.

“When I first heard of this yesterday, I laughed, and then I laughed some more,” Skip said. “Because Kevin Durant has tried to do this to me several times before, dating back to 2012, and this time, I’m sorry Kevin, I’m not going to take your bait. I’m not going to fall into the trap you want me to fall into, because this is what you need and what you want.”

Skip went on to say that he believes what Durant is doing is “Michael Jordan-esqe” because Jordan would create imaginary conflicts with people in his head to motivate him in games. He thinks that Durant is trying to do this with him, despite Skip claiming that he only has good things to say about him.

Durant called out Skip Tuesday night after the Nets narrowly defeated the Raptors 131-129 thanks to his 34-point performance. Skip used that as an opportunity to reach and take a jab at LeBron James, something Durant did not take too kindly to.

“The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?” he wrote. Durant responded, “I really don’t like u.”

Later in the segment, Skip also commented on how he believes Durant is as good on the court as he is odd off the court, and how the player’s antics on social media is one of the few flaws to his career.