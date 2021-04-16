Paul Pogba is joining forces with Amazon Studios to produce a documentary series about his life, which has been aptly titled The Pogmentary.

Set to premiere in 2022, the Manchester United and French World Cup winner will work with Paris-based production company Black Dynamite on the French Amazon Original. The series will provide never-before-seen insights into Paul Pogba’s life and his journey to becoming one of the most influential players in world football.

As reported by Deadline, the series will allow his fans to “discover his world through previously unreleased footage from his childhood and conversations with his family, friends and teammates. His fans will also learn more about his life, passions and accomplishments, looking at what were the key moments on his journey to become one of the most influential football players and icons in the world.”

The Head of European Originals at Amazon Studios, Georgia Brown, said: “We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation. Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words.”

From his game-changing haircuts and using the dab to celebrate goal scores, to his legendary announcement video with Stormzy when he rejoined Man United, Pogba’s profound cultural impact will be explored in the forthcoming docuseries, as well as charting his domestic and international level success.