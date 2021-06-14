Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected from Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns after making hard contact with the face of Suns guard Cameron Payne.
The foul, which was called on the star for having a “wind-up, impact and follow-through,” also came as Suns star Devin Booker earned a T of his own for confronting Jokic right after it took place. Payne, however, was well enough to continue playing and the Nuggets star shook his hand before he left the court.
While it was clear that Jokic made serious and likely intentional contact with Payne, not everyone agreed with the Flagrant 2 call, especially when it meant losing the league MVP in an elimination game.
Check out some notable reactions to Jokic’s ejection below.