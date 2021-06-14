Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected from Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns after making hard contact with the face of Suns guard Cameron Payne.

Jokic got ejected after this hard foul on Payne 😯 pic.twitter.com/EvG1Dfvuub — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

The foul, which was called on the star for having a “wind-up, impact and follow-through,” also came as Suns star Devin Booker earned a T of his own for confronting Jokic right after it took place. Payne, however, was well enough to continue playing and the Nuggets star shook his hand before he left the court.

While it was clear that Jokic made serious and likely intentional contact with Payne, not everyone agreed with the Flagrant 2 call, especially when it meant losing the league MVP in an elimination game.

Check out some notable reactions to Jokic’s ejection below.

This is the damn problem with the @NBA right now.. you do not make that call vs Jokic a FLAGRANT2. The swipe was a frustration foul. We’ve seen worse. The fans do not attend games for this kind of call. You’ve EJECTED the league-MVP. You don’t do this.#Unreal — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 14, 2021

I’m turning the channel away from @NBAonTNT. No sense in even watching the rest of this game. You don’t EJECT the league-MVP on a play like that. That’s the league completely ignoring fan’ interest. You just don’t do this. See y’all on @FirstTake and Stephen A’s World tomorrow. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 14, 2021

league soft .. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 14, 2021