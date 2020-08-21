The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone with the Minnesota Timberwolves snagging the top pick for just the second time in franchise history. Back in 2015 they had a clear choice as the top pick in Karl-Anthony Towns. This time around, things aren’t nearly as simple, as the Wolves can go in a number of different directions with this pick. Congrats to them for moving up above their draft slot for the first time in franchise history.

The Wolves were joined in the top four by Golden State – which had the NBA’s worst record – and by Charlotte and Chicago after sizeable jumps up the lottery board. Of the three teams to finish with the highest chance at the top pick, only Cleveland failed to stay in the top four of the lottery.

The biggest loser of this drawing might as well be the Knicks. Not only did they fail to move up – again – they actually slid down a couple of spots as a result of the Bulls and Hornets moving into the top four. Being a Knicks fan has to absolutely feel like a chore these days.

With the draft still a couple of months away, the Minnesota Timberwolves will spend the rest of the time on the clock: