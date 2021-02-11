While the NBA season has been going on for almost two months now, the NBA G League finally tipped off its long-awaited season Wednesday. This season is different for the G League for a number of reasons—it’s being played in a bubble in Orlando and the season runs through March 11, including playoffs—but the most interesting one is the introduction of a new team, NBA G League Ignite.

The Ignite squad is the first of its kind and will certainly be the team that generates the most interest not only this year, especially after Jalen Green decided to skip college and play in the G League, but as long as it exists. Here’s what you need to know about the squad you’ll probably be hearing a bunch about: