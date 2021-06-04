Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James got eliminated in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the second-seeded Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

It’s the first time the Suns have won a playoff series since 2010. It’s also the first time since 2010 that the Suns have made a postseason appearance. Devin Booker had an amazing night with 47 points while LeBron was able to score 29.

Anthony Davis, who was out in Game 5 and half of Game 4 after suffering a strained groin, started during Thursday’s Game 6 but left after playing for only a few minutes.

Anthony Davis walked to the locker room after playing the first five and a half minutes of Game 6. pic.twitter.com/0l4dkqBhRb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2021

Anthony Davis’ night is officially over, per the Lakers. AD did not do anything in the first quarter to make his left groin strain more severe than it already wasy, sources tell ESPN. It was the “same feeling” as it was going into the game, sources said. He just wasn’t right. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 4, 2021

The final score of the game was 113-100. It’s the first time that the 36-year-old James, who has made the NBA playoffs in 15 out of his 18 seasons in the league, has ever been eliminated in the first-round.

NBA Twitter was abuzz with talk of Game 6 and featured everything from analysis to jokes. You can check out some reactions to the 2020 NBA champions getting eliminated from the playoffs below.