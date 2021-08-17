Myles Garrett is one of the best players in the NFL. A destructive force off the EDGE for the Cleveland Browns, Garrett is a big reason why people think the Browns have such a bright future. But if you know anything about Garrett, you know he’s much more than a football player. He loves dinosaurs and anime and basically just being himself, which is refreshing to see.

And Garrett is really, really sure about one thing: once he’s done with football, he’s really done. “Once I’m done with football, I’m out,” Garrett told Complex Sports in an exclusive interview. That checks out. Some guys like to stick around the game, and some guys like to venture into other things. For Garrett, he’s not sure exactly what he wants to do, but he certainly has big plans for when that time comes.

We talked to Garrett about his new partnership with Ladder, the upcoming Browns season, Jurassic Park, Marvel movies, and much more. Check out the full conversation below.

[This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.]