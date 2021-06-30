Michael Carter-Williams looked so swole in an Instagram post this week that the NBA sent a league representative to his home to schedule a drug test. At least that’s what he claims.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, the Orlando Magic guard appeared at least 50 pounds heavier in his latest IG post. “Bully ball,” MCW captioned a photo of himself getting shots up in the gym.

Even teammate Mo Mamba could tell MCW had put on some weight: “This n***a boutta get us all drug tested,” Bamba joked in the comments. Of course, it wasn’t a joke, as MCW pointed out in his response: “No lie bro. I just got a call sayin they comin to the crib tomorrow. I swear on everything,” Carter-Williams wrote.