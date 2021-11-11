LeBron James found much to be amused by in widely shared footage of Kyle Rittenhouse taking the stand in his homicide trial this week.

As in-court clips of the Kenosha shooter started making the rounds on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, the Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter assess Rittenhouse’s performance. LeBron also joked that Rittenhouse’s heavily screenshotted and photographed facial expressions could likely be attributed to having eaten sour candy before entering the courtroom.

“What tears?????” he said. “I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”