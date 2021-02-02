Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson took to his IG Stories Monday to deliver a scathing response to Glen Davis after he insinuated that his recent string of injuries were "karma" for his remarks about Rodney McGruder over the weekend.

"Dang Big Baby this what we on now!?," Thompson wrote. "I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me."

Thompson was working as a color commentator when McGruder confronted Juan Toscano-Anderson on the court after Saturday's game between the Warriors and the Detroit Pistons. Sticking up for his teammate, Klay made some harsh remarks about McGruder, saying he was probably acting out because he "might be out the league soon."

Davis caught wind of it all and commented on an Instagram post about the incident, writing, "Saying shit like that, I can see why he stay hurt. Karma."

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, causing him to miss all of the 2019-20 season. Nearly one month before the 2020-21 campaign was set to begin, Thompson tore his Achilles during a pickup game. The injury meant Klay would be out for the entirety of another season.

While Thompson kept his response strictly about basketball, he knew exactly what he was doing in vowing to call iso against Davis when he's back in the league next season, even though Big Baby hasn't been in the NBA since the 2014–15 campaign.