Kevin Durant has responded to Scottie Pippen after he said that the Nets star has yet to surpass LeBron James in a new interview with GQ.

While talking about the recent playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, the former Bulls Player compared Durant and LeBron James and said the former doesn’t “know how to play team basketball.” Despite the criticism, Pippen did praise Durant for his ability to score.

As you most likely know, the Bucks were able to advance to the Eastern Conference finals after defeating Durant and the Nets in Game 7 after going to overtime.

“KD can score better than LeBron, probably always have been able to,” Pippen said during the interview. “But has he surpassed LeBron? Naw. He tried to beat the Milwaukee Bucks instead of utilizing his team. You see what I’m saying? LeBron James would’ve figured out how to beat them and he wouldn’t have been exhausted and he may not have taken the last shot. But LeBron ain’t KD, and KD ain’t LeBron. KD is a shooter, a scorer. But he doesn’t have what LeBron has.”

Pippen continued, “A two-time MVP. In the Finals. [Laughs.] That’s good when you’ve got Steph Curry leading the troops. But when you’re leading the troops, you gotta know how to lead and win. And KD, as great as his offense was, it turned out to be his worst enemy because he didn’t know how to play team basketball when it came down to it. He kept trying to go punch for punch. They were beating him with Giannis [Antetokounmpo], [Khris] Middleton, and what’s the little guard name?”