After being unable to start in the Brooklyn Nets game on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors, Kevin Durant was forced to leave the game in the third quarter due to coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Despite looking flustered after leaving the court, KD kept it lighthearted on social media, tweeting “Free me” after he made his exit.

ESPN analyst Malika Andrews confirmed that Durant was forced to leave the game at the direction of the NBA after being stalled to play in the first place because someone who he was with prior hadn’t gotten their COVID results back yet.

NBA Insider Shams Charania gave an update to Durant’s situation via a statement from the NBA saying Durant tested negative for COVID three times ahead of the game. Still, someone he interacted with today had received inconclusive results before tip.

The statement says that during the game, the person who Durant interacted with ended up testing positive, resulting in KD being forced to exit the game early following the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, James Harden also chimed in on the removal, calling the move “frustrating” and, essentially, inconsistent.

Durant followed up with a message specifically for the NBA, especially considering feedback from fans who faced the same confusion from the league’s abrupt move.

Since Durant still was able to play in the game before this, it’s unclear what precautions the league might take with both the Nets and the Raptors in the future since both teams were in contact with him.