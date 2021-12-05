A couple weeks ago, LeBron James was fined $15,000 by the NBA for imitating Sam Cassell’s iconic “Big Balls” celebration after hitting a game-sealing 3-pointer against the Indiana Pacers.

The provocative dance did not sit well with Kareem Abdul Jabbar. The Los Angeles Lakers legend took to his Substack this week to criticize LeBron for the “stupid, childish dance.”

“For me, winning is enough,” Abdul-Jabbar said in a video. “Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense. GOATs don’t dance.”

It isn’t the first time this season that Kareem has gone at LeBron. Back in October, Abdul Jabbar slammed James for telling reporters that he believed getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice.

In an essay voicing his disapproval of LeBron’s comments, Kareem wrote, “I’m a huge fan of LeBron James, both as one of the greatest basketball players ever and as a humanitarian who cares about social injustice. I have written his praises many times in the past and undoubtedly will in the future. I admire him and have affection for him. But this time LeBron is just plain wrong—and his being wrong could be deadly, especially to the Black community.”

Abdul Jabbar continued, “And while some who don’t get the vaccine might never get sick or if they do suffer mild symptoms, he is still unknowingly spreading the disease to others, killing some. While we’re honoring the unvaccinated, COVID cases are rising alarmingly among young children.