A bar in Kansas City has put Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, on blast after he claimed he got bad service during his time there.

The brother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently shared a TikTok regarding his experience at cocktail bar SoT. Per TMZ, in the since-deleted video, he said he got bad service, and asked his followers if they had any similar experiences. In an Instagram post that has also since been removed, SoT heavily criticized Jackson’s behavior during his visit to the bar and called out the audacity of his video.

“Today we are experiencing a lot of activity over social media regarding a recent visit paid to us by an unhappy guest,” the post from SoT reads. “This person happens to have a lot of followers on social media and therefor it is something that we cannot ignore. ... There are those who have built their influence by being responsible, informed, positive and sincere. There are also those that have built their followings by being the opposite.”

SoT proceeded to outright name drop the younger Mahomes, who they also tagged.

“We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them," the statement continued. "We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small. We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.”

SoT also highlighted that Mahomes failed to reach out before he shared the video on TikTok. “That is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout,” the post reads. “We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways."

Mahomes has faced a lot of criticism for his behavior this past year. In October, he shared a video of himself dancing on the memorial logo for late Washington Football Team player Sean Taylor, who was shot dead by home intruders in 2007. “I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” he wrote in response to the backlash. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

In September, a video showed him dumping water on Baltimore Ravens fans who taunted him and his friends following the Chiefs’ loss.