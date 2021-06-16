On Tuesday night the All-NBA teams were announced. In addition to the guys above (who got the lead image off them getting a combined 199 out of 200 possible First-Team votes), 13 others were given acknowledgements for their on-court competence. First the First-Team because that seems like the obvious order here:
Second the Second-Team:
And third the Third-Team:
Also here’s how the voters, comprised of a collection of writers and broadcasters, voted. For my money, reading this and contrasting the numbers deserves the largest amount of your time on this post. Notes include Giannis being the only guy to get 100/100 votes for the First-Team. Luka Dončić being the first guy since Tim Duncan to be All-NBA First Team twice in his first three seasons. LeBron extending his NBA league-record with his 17th time getting on one of these squads. And Chris Paul grabbing All-NBA honors for the 10th time (good for second-most amongst active players):
For others receiving votes you can click here.
Now that those embeds are out of the way here’s...more embeds. These ones are made up of a fairly random sampling from fans rather than NBA PR.