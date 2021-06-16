On Tuesday night the All-NBA teams were announced. In addition to the guys above (who got the lead image off them getting a combined 199 out of 200 possible First-Team votes), 13 others were given acknowledgements for their on-court competence. First the First-Team because that seems like the obvious order here:

The 2020-21 All-NBA First Team:



🏀 Giannis Antetokounmpo

🏀 Stephen Curry

🏀 Luka Dončić

🏀 Nikola Jokić

🏀 Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/WYSz2le2Be — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2021

Second the Second-Team:

The 2020-21 All-NBA Second Team:



🏀 Joel Embiid

🏀 LeBron James

🏀 Damian Lillard

🏀 Chris Paul

🏀 Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/t5iZu1MahA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2021

And third the Third-Team:

The 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team:



🏀 Bradley Beal

🏀 Jimmy Butler

🏀 Paul George

🏀 Rudy Gobert

🏀 Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/s4aEK3ivcs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2021

Also here’s how the voters, comprised of a collection of writers and broadcasters, voted. For my money, reading this and contrasting the numbers deserves the largest amount of your time on this post. Notes include Giannis being the only guy to get 100/100 votes for the First-Team. Luka Dončić being the first guy since Tim Duncan to be All-NBA First Team twice in his first three seasons. LeBron extending his NBA league-record with his 17th time getting on one of these squads. And Chris Paul grabbing All-NBA honors for the 10th time (good for second-most amongst active players):

Center Nikola Jokić, the 2020-21 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, and two-time MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry lead the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team.



More ➡️ https://t.co/2dPWFu5npB



The voting results for the 2020-21 All-NBA Team are below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TQ7thkKhDI — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2021

For others receiving votes you can click here.

