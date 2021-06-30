Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers is denying allegations that he assaulted a woman.

TMZ reported that Bauer is being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department and is cooperating with authorities. The publication also reported that the alleged victim received a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Bauer on Tuesday.

“The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where Ms. Hill suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” Marc Garelick, an attorney for the alleged victim, said, per TMZ.

Bauer released a statement through his attorney Jon Fetterolf claiming that the Dodgers pitcher had a “wholly consensual sexual relationship” with the woman.

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face,” the statement said.

The statement continued, “In both of their encounters, [the accuser] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the accuser] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the accuser] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the accuser] was neither angry nor accusatory.”

You can read the statement in full below via ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Dodgers have yet to comment on the news.