Former NFL star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died. He was 33.

His death was first confirmed by Atlanta Falcons producer Miles Garrett, who tweeted he contacted Jeff Clayton who was Thomas’ position coach during his time at West Laurens High School in Dexter, Georgia. Clayton shared the tragic news.

TMZ Sports also reported on his death, with the outlet confirming his passing through Thomas’ former teammate, ex-NFL linebacker Brandon Marshall. The report notes his death may have “stemmed from a medical issue,” and that foul play was likely not involved. He passed away in his home in Roswell, Georgia.

Following West Laurens, Thomas attended Georgia Tech and was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in 2010. He spent nine years with the Broncos, earning Pro Bowl honors for five consecutive years from 2012-2016. He also was a Super Bowl champion in 2016.

After his tenure with the Broncos, Demaryius Thomas played for the Houston Texans and New York Jets, as well as had a short stint with the New England Patriots. He would retire from the NFL in 2021.

R.I.P.