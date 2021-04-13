On this week’s episode of The Complex Sports Podcast, defensive end Matthew Judon returns to the show to talk about signing with the Patriots, what NFL free agency is like, talking to Bill Belichick, and much more. Before that, Adam and Chopz recap what it was like being at the 85th Masters and talked about their wild journey down to Augusta, Georgia.
