On this week’s podcast, Adam and Chopz hold it down while Zion is on vacation with a full recap of all the NBA All-Star Weekend activities, including thoughts on Blake Griffin signing with the Nets. Later, UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre joins the guys to talk about his role in the upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon & the Winter Soldier, which Avengers would win in the UFC, his favorite action movies, and more.
