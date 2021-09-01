Just when you thought one of the wildest stories of 2021 couldn’t get any crazier, the Bishop Sycamore plot has thickened. After serious backlash from the public, Roy Johnson has reportedly been fired from the coaching position at Bishop Sycamore, but according to several of my sources, that might’ve been just a smokescreen. We’ll see how long that holds up.

After our recent discussion with Aaron Boyd, a COF Academy alum who spoke out on the dark secrets behind the program, two former Bishop Sycamore players from the 2020 team reached out to us to tell their story and discuss what it was like playing for head coach Johnson. The two players asked to remain anonymous during the exchange, so we honored their request. They went into detail on the Johnson’s alleged wrongdoings and how he creates false dreams for the players who commit to his program.