Rasheed Wallace Recalls Finding Out NBA Ref Owned Restaurant, Threatened to Burn It Down

NBA Champion Rasheed Wallace once threatened to burn down a restaurant owned by a referee if he continued to whistle unfair calls.

During his appearance on the Whistleblower Podcast, Sheed revealed some of the wildest things he's said to a referee that he felt weren't officiating games down the middle. According to the 48-year-old, he once told a ref he would burn down a restaurant he owned and threatened to hack another official's e-mail account.

"I told one ref, 'Y'all keep talking shit, I'mma pay someone to burn your restaurant,'" Sheed said. "I said, 'Y'all keep fucking me and my team,' this was in Detroit, 'Y'all keep fucking me and my boys. I will hire a hacker to go into your e-mail account'. The referee tried to give me that look. 'Oh, trust me, I knew about the e-mail account y'all got from David Stern. Y'all take this shit for granted.'"