You were a former fitness model and a collegiate athlete, so you’re a natural competitor. I know those two losses to Kris Statlander had to tick you off a bit, especially when you’re leaving behind a legacy as the longest-reigning TBS Champion.

I think that was all in preparation to get me to the grand stage, and I’m here right now. I think the woman who’s carrying the TBS Championship is going to do a stellar, phenomenal job, and she’s going to represent it very well, but it was just enough preparation to get here. I know what I wanted, and I went after that.

Being champion for 508 days, obviously, had you feeling on top of the world. Would you say those two losses humbled you a bit?

Not at all, because if I wanted to go back and take it, I could. But Kris is a phenomenal worker, she’s great, and I don’t think anybody is better than her holding that belt right now. It’s not a sore spot for me, and I’m not a sore loser, I’m a winner.

AEW was pivotal in building you up to who you are now and Tony Khan made sure you had the tools to become that star. Was it difficult leaving them?

Yes, it was. They’re great, but the leadership here is totally different. I wanted to create a household name. I want to create a legacy. I want to work with the best women in the world. You’re not going to get somebody like Paul, Bruce, Dan or Nick. And I’m the first signing under the TKO umbrella. Where else can you get that at?

It was hard leaving because there’s a relationship there, but again, you can’t find the leadership that they have here anywhere else. You can’t find the monster, the machine that this company has. They welcomed me, and the coaching staff made me feel great. They’re honest and very open and tell you what you need to do because, at the end of the day, we’re all here to create something great. It’s hard feelings, but you know it’s a business.

You have Cody Rhodes, another AEW alum who’s in the WWE now as well. Has he given you any tips or lessons on making the transition easier?

Cody was one of the first people that I met and he was one of the first people that helped me understand the business. It's not an easy business to mentally grasp. He was one of those people because he understood that I didn't come from a wrestling background and he sat me down, spoke to me humbly about the industry and how it is and how you need to work coming from another industry. He was very honest even when it was brutal because that’s who he is as a person, and he just made the transition easier for me. We had some hard talks but they helped.

Can fans expect you to continue the heel role you’ve been running with?

I don’t think I’m a heel. I’m just me. I think people hate overly confident people like, oh, they're so conceited, they're so this, they're so vain. Because I know myself I'm vain? I work hard for my body, and I have a healthy mind. I know where I'm going, and I know where I'm at, and I make my dreams come true, but that makes a heel?

If you notice, everybody interrupts me or comes at me. I never came at anybody I just defended myself. I talk to people like they are kids because I don’t have time. If that makes me a heel, so be it. I had The Baddies section where I empowered women. I wanted beautiful women who know themselves, but I’m a heel? Hmm, interesting.

You're coming into a company that has incredible talent like Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, two big names in the business right now. What's going through your mind knowing you may cross paths with these beasts?

I know what I’m capable of, and I know what I’m gonna do, and I would have never signed if I didn’t think I was able to do what I came to do. I know what I bring to the table, and I know where my legacy will end up. Nobody can tell me different.

I have a phenomenal stage now, and I have the machine backing me, what can stop me? I have the best coaches in the world here. I’m going to be unstoppable and everybody knows that. Everybody sees the hard work I put it in. They hear where I come from, they hear my journey, and what I want to do in this industry. Just watch and help me pull up these ratings. Come and watch me work guys.

WWE has three major shows with RAW, Smackdown, and NXT. Do you have a preference on where you’ll debut?

It depends on who wants to lose. Who wants to take the loss tonight? That’s all. I’ll leave it up to them. Where do you want me to be? Who wants to take the first loss? I could rack up numbers. Me being on TV, the ratings will jump, and that’s a face because people are going to wonder what I’m doing. I’m helping them out because everyone is wondering who’s going to be my first opponent. That person probably has been on TV, or they may not have, so it doesn’t matter at this point.