Isiah Thomas Corrects Person's Confusion Over His Poster's Inclusion in 'Home Alone'

Isiah Thomas had to check a fan who thought he wasn't a basketball star in the early '90s.

On Saturday, the two-time NBA champion chimed in on a tweet of a fan who questioned his status in the league. The original tweet contained a still from the film Home Alone that showed a poster of Thomas hanging up on the wall of Kevin McCallister's room.

According to the fan, no kid in Chicago in the '90s would have a poster of Thomas on the wall, given the Bulls' rivalry with the Pistons at that time. However, Thomas is a Chicago native and let the person know he's respected in his city.

"My one and only criticism of the first HOME ALONE is that there is no way a kid living in 1990 Chicago would have an Isiah Thomas poster up in his room," the person wrote.

Thomas replied, "I'm not sure how old you are. 89-90 I was back to back champion with the Detroit Pistons, Born and raised on the west side of Chicago, where a street is named after my mother MARY THOMAS Lawndale, Garfield, Austin is where I lived in Chicago."