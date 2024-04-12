Bad Bunny's Rimas Sports Agency Is Facing Sanctions From MLBPA

Rimas Sports, the agency founded by Bad Bunny, may be hit with some hefty sanctions by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA).

On Friday, the MLBPA announced it closed an investigation into Rimas Sports and revoked the license of company agent William Arroyo after other agents complained about the organization being involved in giving players improper benefits. In a statement, Rimas Sports claimed to work with the utmost "professionalism and integrity. "

"At Rimas Sports, we uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity of our industry," the company said in a statement. "Out of respect for an ongoing process within the context of the MLBPA Agent Regulations, we will refrain from making any comments at this time. We remain committed to continue serving our clients with excellence."

Rimas Sports has been the subject of several complaints from other agencies. Within the first week of its launch last year, the MLBPA received evidence that the company tried to get players to switch sides by offering cash, cars, and other incentives prohibited by the MLBPA's agent regulations.

Along with Arroyo, Michael Velasquez was one of the other certified agents. Other employees were also looking to become certified agents, but now they may be denied due to the recent violations.

Bad Bunny launched Rimas Sports alongside his manager, Noah Assad, while Jonathan Miranda was hired as president, and Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez was hired to serve as an ambassador, but the latter left the company.

Rimas Sports took on several up-and-coming Latin American baseball players, such as New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, Cincinnati Reds infielder Santiago Espinal, Mets infield prospect Ronny Mauricio, and Los Angeles Dodgers catching prospect Diego Cartaya.