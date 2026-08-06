Complex Market Chicago Went off With an Assist from Chase Freedom

There’s nothing quite like Complex Market. A combination of block party, thrift convention, food fest, concert, and sports fan fest, the event is a celebration of convergence culture. That was certainly the case when Complex Market took over Chicago on July 24, all with a key assist from presenting partner Chase Freedom.



This time around, Women’s Hoops Weekend propelled the event, with Chase Freedom bringing its Cashback Courts to the event, along with superstar hoopers like Valkyries players Kaitlyn Chen and Tiffany Hayes, not to mention A'ja Wilson, Juju Watkins, Lisa Leslie, and Candace Parker.

In addition to Cashback Courts, the event featured a half-court fan challenge, a live taping of Complex’s ‘Please Explain’ with host Aria Hughes, a jersey raffle, double dutch, and a VIP & Chase Freedom Cardmember Lounge. Designer Jeff Hamilton was also on hand to present Wilson with a custom Chase Freedom leather jacket bearing her name.



There was also a Creat(Her) basketball showdown held by Chase Freedom in partnership with Aces and Threads (Meta) featuring the biggest female basketball creators in the game. Chase Freedom also released a special collab with artist King Saladeen that included a custom jersey for the winner of the Creat(Her) showdown.



The vibes were high all day. Elevator Music DJ’d throughout the event, while Wale closed things out with an epic concert that had attendees hyped.



Complex Market Chicago also boasted eats from city staple food trucks like Yum Dum, Harold’s Chicken, and Soul and Smoke.

Vendors including Togethxr; Burnt Wax; Round 21; Mr 2nd Hand; 18th Street Vintage; The Dawg Pound 708; Fabric Archives; and The Chicago Vintage Store made Complex Market’s vendor bazaar more than memorable, drawing flocks of fashion fans to rare vintage finds all day long.



Complex Market Chicago proved a most memorable experience with the culture coming together to celebrate women’s hoops to the fullest.