An Anonymous Jets Player Calls Mark Sanchez "Lazy" and Wants the Team to Sign Peyton Manning

Tisk, tisk. Sorry, Jets fans. But your team is in absolute shambles right now. After the crash landing the team suffered at the end of the 2011-12 NFL season—which saw them finish 8-8 and miss out on the playoffs thanks to three consecutive losses to end the year—things have gone from bad to worse for the team. First, there were reports about a beef between Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez and his top receiver Santonio Holmes that developed towards the end of the season. Then, fourth-string QB Greg McElroy appeared on an Alabama radio station and blasted some of his teammates for being selfish and only caring about their individual statistics. And, now, an anonymous Jets player has come out and criticized Sanchez and said that he hopes the team finds a way to sign Peyton Manning in the offseason.

"We have to bring in another quarterback that will make [Sanchez] work at practice," the unnamed player told the New York Daily News recently. "He's lazy and content because he knows he's not going to be benched...If you have a chance to get a healthy 36-year-old Peyton Manning and you don't do it, then you're stupid. If I could get a healthy 36-year-old Peyton Manning, then, hell yeah, I would trade Sanchez."

Damn. Sounds like Rex Ryan needs to holler at his players sooner rather than later and seize control of his team. Otherwise, next season is going to be an absolute nightmare for Sanchez, the Jets, and, most importantly, their fans. Get your shit together, fellas. Otherwise, it's gonna be a looooooong offseason for us all.

[via New York Daily News]

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