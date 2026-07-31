Rockets’ Tari Eason Seeks Protective Order Amid Abuse, Death Threat Claims

The dispute now moves into the legal system as Eason, a key piece of the Rockets’ rebuild since being drafted 17th overall in 2022, prepares for his fifth NBA season.

The filing came one day after Rodriguez publicly revealed she had suffered a miscarriage, while Eason posted a series of laughing-emoji Instagram Stories that many online read as a response, though he has not directly addressed the miscarriage or the social media backlash.

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason filed for a domestic violence restraining order against ex-girlfriend Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez, alleging she punched him, destroyed about $92,000 in designer clothes with bleach, and threatened to have him killed, claims that have not yet been tested in court.

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez, alleging she punched him, destroyed $92,000 worth of designer clothing with bleach, and threatened to have him killed. The filing landed just one day after Rodriguez revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. Court documents obtained by TMZ allege the confrontation began after Eason drove Rodriguez home at the request of her mother. According to the filing, an argument escalated, and Eason claims Rodriguez struck him in the face with a closed fist. But, he says, the encounter didn't end there.

Eason alleges Rodriguez later went to his Airbnb and poured bleach over dozens of luxury garments, leaving nearly $92,000 in damage. He also claims one of Rodriguez's associates called him afterward and warned that she intended to "break both of my legs" and "kill me." Eason wrote that the alleged threats left him fearing for his safety and asked a judge to order Rodriguez to stay away from him, his home, vehicle, workplace, and any California arena where the Houston Rockets are playing. The allegations have not been proven in court. The timing of the filing came just one day after Rodriguez disclosed she had privately lost her unborn child. In an Instagram Story, she wrote, "I've been dealing with the loss of my child privately for a lil while now."

She explained that she intentionally kept the experience out of the public eye, adding, "Some things are too sacred, too painful, and too personal. This story belongs to me." Rodriguez closed the message by thanking loved ones who, she said, "carried me when I couldn't carry myself." Hours later, Eason posted a string of Instagram Stories that many online interpreted as an apparent response, though he never mentioned Rodriguez or her statement directly.

One Story featured a childhood photo of the Rockets forward smiling in front of elaborate Christmas lights, captioned only with several crying-laughing emojis. Another showed a throwback picture of Eason posing with an older man while Lil Durk's "AHHH HA" played in the background, again accompanied by laughing emojis. A third paired a recent selfie of Eason holding an infant alongside another childhood photo with the same man, once more punctuated with multiple laughing emojis.