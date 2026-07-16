Watch Jason Collins’ Twin Brother Honor Him in Emotional ESPYS Tribute

Standing before the audience at New York City's David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center , Jarron delivered a heartfelt speech that immediately underscored the loss. "I miss my brother," he said, per People . "I wish he was here standing to accept this award. But I find myself honored to be here to accept this award on his behalf."

Jason Collins' legacy took center stage at the 2026 ESPYS when his twin brother, Jarron Collins, accepted the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage on his behalf—just two months after the NBA trailblazer died from glioblastoma at age 47. The emotional moment honored Jason not only for breaking barriers as the NBA's first openly gay active player, but also for the openness and resilience he showed during his final months.

He also thanked Jason's husband, film producer Brunson Green, along with the coaches, teammates, friends, and supporters who stood by Jason after he came out and throughout his battle with glioblastoma.

Jarron said the recognition was especially meaningful because Jason deeply admired Arthur Ashe, calling the tennis icon "a pioneer in this world." He described his brother as someone who faced life's biggest challenges without compromising who he was.

"He lived his life with authenticity, with grace, and strength and joy," Jarron said. "The courage he showed and the way he moved in this world truly made him a trailblazer, an inspiration to so many others, and his impact will be remembered."

That impact stretched well beyond basketball. Since Jason publicly came out in a landmark 2013 Sports Illustrated essay, countless people have shared how his decision changed their lives. "I'm grateful every time people I don't even know come up to me and say how much of a powerful impact my brother's decision to come out impacted their life," Jarron said.

He noted that Jason approached his cancer diagnosis with the same mindset, choosing transparency over silence: "When Jason was diagnosed with glioblastoma, he was willing to share his experience, his treatments and his plan with the hope that if not for him, then for others."