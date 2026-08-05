Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Welcome Baby Romeo to the WWE Family

The baby’s arrival caps a long-running, family-focused storyline for the couple, who met at WWE in 2016, married in 2018, co-star in Hulu’s Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, and turned Belair’s WrestleMania 42 return into a viral pregnancy reveal instead of an in-ring comeback.

Ford added his trademark humor by quote-posting Belair’s announcement with the line “This had better not be ‘Ken’s’ Baby,” as fans and fellow wrestlers flooded their mentions with congratulations.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford, sharing close-up photos and a simple “Welcome to the world” message that quickly blew up on X.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are celebrating their biggest tag-team victory yet. Just months after stunning the WWE universe with a surprise pregnancy reveal at WrestleMania 42, the couple has announced the birth of their first child together—a baby boy named Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford. Belair broke the news on Tuesday, August 4, on X (formerly Twitter), sharing two intimate close-up photos of her newborn that captured his tiny feet and a glimpse of his face while keeping the rest of him out of frame. Alongside the images, she simply wrote, "Welcome to the world Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford." The post quickly racked up more than a million views as fans and fellow wrestlers flooded the comments with congratulations.

Ford wasted no time adding his own signature humor to the moment. Quoting Belair's announcement, the WWE star joked, "This had better not be 'Ken's' Baby."

Their growing family marks another milestone in a relationship that has unfolded alongside their wrestling careers. Belair and Ford first met while training at WWE in 2016, became engaged a year later, and married in June 2018. Since then, they've renewed their vows, starred in the Hulu reality series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, and offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at balancing championship ambitions with family life. Belair has also played an active role in raising Ford's two children from a previous relationship. That emphasis on family has long been part of Belair's story. Speaking with People, she said, "It's very busy, very demanding, but at the same time I get to bring my family along with me and we're having fun." Ford has been equally outspoken about her impact at home, previously writing that "Mothers truly keep the kingdom afloat" while praising Belair's role in their family. The birth follows one of the biggest surprises of WrestleMania weekend. After missing nearly a year in the squared circle with a finger injury suffered at WrestleMania 41, Belair returned during Night 1 of WrestleMania 42 when many expected her to announce an in-ring comeback.

Instead, she interrupted host John Cena's attendance announcement with a memorable reveal. "Add one more," Belair said before unveiling her baby bump, confirming she and Ford were expecting.