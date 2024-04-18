Kyrie Irving on Not Making Team USA's Roster: 'I Wish My Brothers Well'

He also reflected on how the selection process for Team USA is different now. "I grew up in a time, too, where we actually had to try out for USAB, and we did meet up as a group and as peers and there was a mutual respect that we earned from one another in trying out," added Irving, who played for Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. "I kind of miss those days of just being able to get everybody together, break bread and then compete against one another. ... I miss that fun part of it, but I wish my brothers well."

Last month, Shams Charania, via the "Run It Back" show, reported that Irving, who has a track record of high performance for USA Basketball, had a "deep desire" to join Team USA for the Paris Olympics this summer. "I'm told Kyrie Irving has a deep desire to represent his country, represent the USA in the Paris Olympics this summer. He wants to be part of this team," Charania said.

The 12-man lineup for the USA Olympic basketball team was revealed earlier this week, and it's a stacked group with representatives for both the east and west conferences. LeBron James will play as part of the team, making it the first time he's participated since the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

LeBron is joined by Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Bam Debayo, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, and Kevin Durant. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will serve as their coach.