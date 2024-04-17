Adrien Broner Swiftly Rejected After Shooting His Shot at Coi Leray During IG Live: 'Corny'

Professional boxer Adrien Broner decided that Coi Leray’s recent Instagram Live stream was the perfect opportunity to shoot his shot. Unfortunately for Broner, Leray did not agree.
Leray, 26, streamed live on Instagram on Tuesday, April 16, and Broner, 34, hopped in the chat to personally invite her to his fight against Blair Cobbs next month.
"Be at my next fight in Miami May31st at the Hard Rock on me," he wrote alongside a heart emoji. Leray eventually noticed the comment and paused for a moment before responding.
"Trying to bag me on an Instagram Live is fucking crazy," she said. "Like, dead ass. Get the fuck on, okay? ... I'm not interested. That's fucking corny. The fuck are we doing here?"
Almost immediately after, she started to wrap up the stream and told her followers to check out new single while saying goodbye.
After clips of the moment started to circulate on social media, Broner responded and joked it was another opportunity to promote his upcoming fight.
"Now the whole world know I'm fighting at the Hard Rock in Miami May 31st lol I'm a marketing genius," he wrote.
Earlier this year, GloRilla revealed that Broner, who is ten years her senior, hopped in her DMs to shoot his shot. In a tweet in January, GloRilla implied that every man cheats, which Broner refuted and said he was faithful in a post on his Instagram Story. "My dms determined dat was a lie," she responded.