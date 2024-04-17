Adrien Broner Swiftly Rejected After Shooting His Shot at Coi Leray During IG Live: 'Corny'

Professional boxer Adrien Broner decided that Coi Leray’s recent Instagram Live stream was the perfect opportunity to shoot his shot. Unfortunately for Broner, Leray did not agree.

Leray, 26, streamed live on Instagram on Tuesday, April 16, and Broner, 34, hopped in the chat to personally invite her to his fight against Blair Cobbs next month.

"Be at my next fight in Miami May31st at the Hard Rock on me," he wrote alongside a heart emoji. Leray eventually noticed the comment and paused for a moment before responding.

"Trying to bag me on an Instagram Live is fucking crazy," she said. "Like, dead ass. Get the fuck on, okay? ... I'm not interested. That's fucking corny. The fuck are we doing here?"

Almost immediately after, she started to wrap up the stream and told her followers to check out new single while saying goodbye.